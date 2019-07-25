New York Mets

Newsday
45198227_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom sensational over seven innings as Mets shut out Padres | Newsday

by: Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin Updated July 25, 2019 3:26 PM Newsday 6m

Now that the Mets are willing to hear offers for closer Edwin Diaz, virtually all of their brand-name pitchers are being mentioned in trade rumors during this final week before the July 31 deadline. A

Tweets