Report: Mets considering trading Noah Syndergaard, extending Zack Wheeler
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 5m
Zack Wheeler is believed to be the starting pitcher the New York Mets are most likely to trade, but apparently the team has considered one scenario where they give Wheeler a new contract and trade Noah Syndergaard instead. According to Ken Rosenthal...
