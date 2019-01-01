New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Prospect Deep Dive: Mets LHP Kevin Smith, a seventh-round pick who could be a back end rotation option
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
Mets prospect Kevin Smith has shown the ability to pitch out of both the bullpen and the rotation, and could become an option for the Mets in 2020 ...
Tweets
-
RT @burgerunits: todd frazier should be DFA’d for making this faceBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @twalls24: Good thing he sits most of the time so Todd Frazier can play. https://t.co/t6X5jp3yWJBlogger / Podcaster
-
“Why do I want an animal in my house that thinks it’s better than me?” - @ChrisCarlin @CMBWFANTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @poprocksandCola: Sometimes I forget that Todd Frazier is Jersey Bro trash but then I get a reminder https://t.co/rJ98fRgAVkBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DanielBurner5: I’ve come to realize over the last few years that Todd Frazier is just a giant ****. **** that guy. https://t.co/4aBX4bRaT1Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @df2515: so todd frazier is a **** i seeBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets