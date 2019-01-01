New York Mets

Todd Frazier calls out Mets reporter for ‘useless stat’

Todd Frazier called out a New York Mets reporter on Twitter for reporting what he felt was a "useless stat". Frazier went 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored in the Mets' 4-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Thursday. Anthony DiComo,...

