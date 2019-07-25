New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Amed Rosario has finally arrived for the Mets | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated July 25, 2019 8:11 PM — Newsday 6m
This was the version of Amed Rosario that the Mets had hoped for. It was the version that ranged to his right, to make a backhanded pick on a hard liner by Luis Urias in the third. It was the Rosario
Tweets
-
RT @burgerunits: todd frazier should be DFA’d for making this faceBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @twalls24: Good thing he sits most of the time so Todd Frazier can play. https://t.co/t6X5jp3yWJBlogger / Podcaster
-
“Why do I want an animal in my house that thinks it’s better than me?” - @ChrisCarlin @CMBWFANTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @poprocksandCola: Sometimes I forget that Todd Frazier is Jersey Bro trash but then I get a reminder https://t.co/rJ98fRgAVkBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DanielBurner5: I’ve come to realize over the last few years that Todd Frazier is just a giant ****. **** that guy. https://t.co/4aBX4bRaT1Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @df2515: so todd frazier is a **** i seeBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets