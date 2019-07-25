New York Mets

Mets’ Michael Conforto has rediscovered his groove in July

by: Mollie Walker New York Post

There have been just five games in July where Michael Conforto hasn’t had a hit. The right fielder went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the Mets’ 4-0 victory over the Padres on Thursday, securing

