New York Mets

The Mets Police
45206068_thumbnail

Let’s talk Mets Trade Rumors….and some that should be trade rumors

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

NOAH SYNDERGAARD.    No he’s not going to the Yankees, don’t be stupid.   But it sounds like he may be going somewhere.  This one will make me sad, as he has actual Star Power which thi…

Tweets