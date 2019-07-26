New York Mets

New York Post
45211044_thumbnail

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard admits new reality: ‘Here come the trade talks’

by: Ted Holmlund New York Post 1m

Noah Syndergaard acknowledged what has become obvious — his future with the Mets is uncertain. After the Mets’ 4-0 win over the Padres on Thursday, the right-hander, who has a strong social

Tweets