Mets at trade deadline crossroads
by: Matt Netter — Mets 360
Despite another ugly June that saw the Mets crumble under the weight of the toughest part of their schedule, they still had a puncher’s chance as the calendar flipped to July. But instead of …
Neither of the Twins prospects mentioned excite me all that much. Maybe the SS, the outfielder --- you can keep him. I laugh that Twins fans don't want to make the deal. I would drive those guys to the airport for Syndergaard of I were them.@StribSports @LaVelleNeal 2 of our top prospects for a guy with an ERA over 4? Absolutely not.Blogger / Podcaster
Some thoughts on the extend Zack Wheeler, trade Noah Syndergaard scenario #LGM https://t.co/vTiuD95tHLBlogger / Podcaster
Per the Star Tribune in Minnesota the #Mets have sought both SS Royce Lewis and OF Alex Kiriloff in a potential Noah Syndergaard deal. Lewis and Kiriloff are the two best prospects in the #Twins systemMinors
New Post: Morning Briefing: Zack Wheeler’s Last Start With the Mets? https://t.co/tMGQMN1NC2 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
PJ Conlon posted to Instagram that he asked for and was granted his release by the #Mets. He appeared in 3 games for the big league club in 2018.Blogger / Podcaster
ICYMI w/ @gordondamer: The #Mets are intent on trading #NoahSyndergaard before July 31st and resign Zack Wheeler. What do you think is the best plan for the Mets future? LISTEN: https://t.co/C1W1GdWfmcTV / Radio Network
