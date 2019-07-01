New York Mets

nj.com
45212793_thumbnail

MLB trade rumors: 3 reasons Mets would be foolish to deal away Noah Syndergaard - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 7m

The New York Mets seem intent on trading away Noah Syndergaard. Here’s why it would be a franchise-crippling move.

Tweets