New York Mets

nj.com
45213364_thumbnail

MLB trade rumors: Could Yankees lose Tigers’ Matthew Boyd to the Giants? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is looking for starting pitching before the July 31 trade deadline and could turn to Detroit Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd.

Tweets