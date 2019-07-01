New York Mets

Mets Merized
45214113_thumbnail

Twins, Mets Have Discussions Regarding Noah Syndergaard and Top Prospects

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

According to La Velle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the Mets and Twins have had trade discussions revolving around starter Noah Syndergaard.It was reported yesterday by multiple

Tweets