New York Mets

Metstradamus
45214286_thumbnail

Trading Noah Syndergaard isn't crazy . . . racing to do it now is

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

The Noah Syndergaard trade rumors rocketed up to an 11 yesterday thanks to a series of interesting tweets from national beat writers. First, this one from Ken Rosenthal, which indicates that the Ne…

Tweets