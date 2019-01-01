New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Latest on trade market for Noah Syndergaard: Mets eyeing Twins prospects Royce Lewis, Alex Kirilloff
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
The Mets are expected to be sellers in advance of the July 31 trade deadline, and there is increasing chatter that Noah Syndergaard could be on the move. Here is the latest...
Tweets
-
RT @GothamSN: NEW: Simply Amazin’ Noah’s Arc - MMO Report @TimothyRRyder, @Jacob_Resnick, @MetsDaddy2013, @MetsMerized #LGM https://t.co/ba18W7YCHgBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: MLB Rumor Roundup: Giants Hot Stretch Likely Making Them Buyers https://t.co/O9Q1bKUKT8 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Heard MLB/PA session Thurs consisted of union presenting ideas/concerns/trends in slide show. No back-forth negotiations. No next bargaining date firmly set. Tone described as professional/no rancor.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Eli sounds pretty much done with it https://t.co/KEDMuM7LTBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Here’s 800 or so words that will leave you with a perfect understanding of deGrom’s season.For @SNYtv. How pitch-tipping in April may well have cost deGrom a real shot at back-to-back Cy Youngs. Though the way he's pitching now, he told me he still thinks he can make a run at it. https://t.co/i37zR5SajYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
What does a 100-mph foul tip in the mask feel like? I talked to several catchers and umpires who said it’s worse than you can imagine https://t.co/jslfRQTmsxBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets