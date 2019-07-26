New York Mets

The Mets Police
45215969_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: Off night for Jerry

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 13m

What a disappointing off-night for Kooz.   7 innings and 3 runs is not gonna cut it in this league.   So I can’t blame Gil for batting for Jerry when down 3-1. Amazingly, the Mets scored 3 in…

Tweets