New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
ICYMI: Here's what happened Thursday in Mets Land
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
The Mets (47-55, 12.5 GB in NL East, 8 GB of second Wild Card) open a three-game series against the Pirates on Friday night at 7:10 at Citi Field on SNY. Here's what happened on Thursday, in case you missed it...
Tweets
-
RT @GothamSN: NEW: Simply Amazin’ Noah’s Arc - MMO Report @TimothyRRyder, @Jacob_Resnick, @MetsDaddy2013, @MetsMerized #LGM https://t.co/ba18W7YCHgBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: MLB Rumor Roundup: Giants Hot Stretch Likely Making Them Buyers https://t.co/O9Q1bKUKT8 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Heard MLB/PA session Thurs consisted of union presenting ideas/concerns/trends in slide show. No back-forth negotiations. No next bargaining date firmly set. Tone described as professional/no rancor.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Eli sounds pretty much done with it https://t.co/KEDMuM7LTBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Here’s 800 or so words that will leave you with a perfect understanding of deGrom’s season.For @SNYtv. How pitch-tipping in April may well have cost deGrom a real shot at back-to-back Cy Youngs. Though the way he's pitching now, he told me he still thinks he can make a run at it. https://t.co/i37zR5SajYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
What does a 100-mph foul tip in the mask feel like? I talked to several catchers and umpires who said it’s worse than you can imagine https://t.co/jslfRQTmsxBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets