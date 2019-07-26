New York Mets

CBS Sports
45216745_thumbnail

MLB Star Power Index: Predicting how the starting pitcher market will shake out at the trade deadline - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry Jul 26, 2019 at 10:33 am ET • 7 min read Follow Dayn at @daynperry CBS Sports 3m

A look at which pitchers will stay or go as we move closer toward baseball's July 31 trade deadline

Tweets