New York Mets

Metsblog
44571837_thumbnail

Scout high on Walker Lockett, who he says could be sleeper candidate for Mets' 2020 rotation

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

'He's always had the build, arm strength and makeup to be a stable, back-of-the-rotation innings eater,' the scout said. 'I liked him back in San Diego the first time I saw his sinker-slider combo and ¾ arm slot.'

Tweets