New York Mets: Zack Wheeler to stay in NY? Syndergaard to go?
by: Joseph Romano — Fansided: Call To The Pen 13m
The New York Mets find themselves as one of the few sellers in the National League in 2019. They, however, do not believe they are primed for a rebuild. GM...
Walker Lockett could be a sleeper candidate to make the Mets' 2020 rotation (via @matthewcerrone) https://t.co/SXpo2iHgJWTV / Radio Network
RT @MaxSportsStudio: From a pure stuff standpoint, Noah Syndergaard has one of the most lethal repertoires in all of baseball. That’s why he is the perfect fit for the Astros, who have worked their magic with numerous pitchers in recent years, most notably Gerrit Cole. https://t.co/xieQA2yEr6Blogger / Podcaster
Mets position on trading with Yanks: not completely opposed but if all things r equal they r trading player (ie Noah, Wheeler) elsewhere; Yankees’ belief: Mets probably won’t trade with them at all, short of paying huge premium, (but that doesn’t mean it’ll stop them from trying)Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @FinkelsteinRyan: My latest for MMO https://t.co/2VmAI3BXfYBlogger / Podcaster
Our kidcaster Caden thinks he has more no-hitters than the Mets 😂TV / Radio Network
We have Olum's Furniture Frenzy happening tonight. Nine lucky fans will be going home with some fantastic prizes every inning courtesy of Olum's Post game TOYOTA Fireworks Series as well!Minors
