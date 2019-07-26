New York Mets
Wally Backman has tough talk planned for embattled Dwight Gooden
by: Mark Fischer — New York Post 3m
The usually chatty Wally Backman has no words. He just buries his face into his right hand. “I don’t even know what to say,” the former Met and now manager of the Independent League Long Island
RT @MBrownstein89: #OTD-07/26/2012: In his major league debut, Matt Harvey tossed 5.1 scoreless innings against the Diamondbacks on the road. He allowed three hits, three walks & struck out 11 on 106 pitches. The 11 strikeouts are a #Mets record in a debut. @Mets @MetsMerized #LGM https://t.co/3nPVlBu4Z7Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Jared_Carrabis: I’m sure your great grandfather enjoyed the **** out of those. https://t.co/8n0kGLp5S5Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: #Mets announce Walker Lockett has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for Zack Wheeler, who is making his first start tonight since sustaining a right shoulder impingement.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Our friends @DigSportsDesk will be on site at Citfield tonight with the #Retire36 story in mind! #LGMHumor
-
RT @BigHeat34: Jake Odorizzi is coming to Flushing, baby! 🤢🤮 #LGM https://t.co/kxyukSIcXHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Zack Wheeler has been activated from the 10-Day IL and Walker Lockett has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. #MetsOfficial Team Account
