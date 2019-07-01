New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Amed Rosario Shows Off Glove With Two Sparkling Plays
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 2m
It's no secret that Amed Rosario's defense at shortstop has been a disappointment since the day he stepped foot on a major league field. Rosario has been tirelessly working on improving with Mets
Tweets
-
RT @MBrownstein89: #OTD-07/26/2012: In his major league debut, Matt Harvey tossed 5.1 scoreless innings against the Diamondbacks on the road. He allowed three hits, three walks & struck out 11 on 106 pitches. The 11 strikeouts are a #Mets record in a debut. @Mets @MetsMerized #LGM https://t.co/3nPVlBu4Z7Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Jared_Carrabis: I’m sure your great grandfather enjoyed the **** out of those. https://t.co/8n0kGLp5S5Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: #Mets announce Walker Lockett has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for Zack Wheeler, who is making his first start tonight since sustaining a right shoulder impingement.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Our friends @DigSportsDesk will be on site at Citfield tonight with the #Retire36 story in mind! #LGMHumor
-
RT @BigHeat34: Jake Odorizzi is coming to Flushing, baby! 🤢🤮 #LGM https://t.co/kxyukSIcXHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Zack Wheeler has been activated from the 10-Day IL and Walker Lockett has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. #MetsOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets