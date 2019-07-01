New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Activate Zack Wheeler, Option Walker Lockett to Syracuse

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2m

 Prior to tonight's game RHP Zack Wheeler has been activated from the 10-Day injured list. Wheeler was placed on the IL on July 16, retroactive to July 12, with right shoulder fatigue. Wh

Tweets