New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NY Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates announce lineups for Friday
by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk — North Jersey 3m
Dario Agrazal (2-0, 2.25) will start for the Pirates, Zack Wheeler (6-6, 4.69) will go for the Mets.
Tweets
-
Binghamton Rumble Ponies placed OF Quinn Brodey on the 7-day injured list.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Cano is still looking for his first home-run ball from the other night, by the way. So if you have the ball or know who does, know that he’s willing to make a trade.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MollieeWalkerr:Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Are Coming To A Crossroads https://t.co/maeHN1AFIT #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Receiving depth is going to be a problem https://t.co/dM4D8aa1MIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Several teams in market for starter are convinced #Mets will move Noah Syndergaard, but it will take at least at least the return the #Rays received from #Pirates in the Chris Archer trade of a year agoBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets