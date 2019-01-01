New York Mets
Mets rumored to prefer Braves, Padres as Noah Syndergaard trade partners
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
Fresh off this morning’s report that the Twins and Mets had discussed a Noah Syndergaard trade, Joel Sherman of the Post expanded upon some of the details of the Mets’ thinking as the team...
Binghamton Rumble Ponies placed OF Quinn Brodey on the 7-day injured list.Blogger / Podcaster
Robinson Cano is still looking for his first home-run ball from the other night, by the way. So if you have the ball or know who does, know that he’s willing to make a trade.Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Mets Are Coming To A Crossroads https://t.co/maeHN1AFIT #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Receiving depth is going to be a problem https://t.co/dM4D8aa1MIBlogger / Podcaster
Several teams in market for starter are convinced #Mets will move Noah Syndergaard, but it will take at least at least the return the #Rays received from #Pirates in the Chris Archer trade of a year agoBeat Writer / Columnist
