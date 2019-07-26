New York Mets

New York Post


Relieved Edwin Diaz now awaits his trade deadline fate

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 5m

Edwin Diaz’s fear quickly faded. Less than 24 hours after the Mets closer was drilled in his left big toe by a Manny Machado line drive and limped out of Citi Field, Diaz was throwing and warming up

