Mets' McNeil hopes HR convinces wife to OK puppy adoption
by: AP — Fox Sports 10m
Give that dog a home: Mets All-Star Jeff McNeil hopes his latest long ball will convince his wife to let him adopt a puppy
Thorough coverage (as always) from @Joelsherman1 , who says #Mets are “definitely” dealing Syndergaard https://t.co/uDLXqHDFQaBeat Writer / Columnist
🐿 ❤️ 🐶TV / Radio Personality
Mets' McNeil hopes HR gets him puppy adoption https://t.co/LLTHIqG9b7TV / Radio Network
RT @JeffMcNeil805: Puppy power 💪🏽 https://t.co/rDOuIHO0mkTV / Radio Personality
Who’s the next to hit 3 HRs in a game? Let’s see tomorrow 🤪@MLBNetworkBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MattEhalt: I asked Zack Wheeler after tonight's game how much it would mean to him to have the chance to pitch in the postseason after missing the 2015-16 playoffs. Here's what Wheeler had to say after he passed his final showcase: https://t.co/HCOaCYRBkpBeat Writer / Columnist
