New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso keeps hitting homers after donating Derby winnings
by: Mollie Walker — New York Post 7m
On a day when he already donated $100,000 to charity, Pete Alonso also cashed in for the Mets — fittingly with a home run. Both of Alonso’s grandfathers served in the military. On his mom’s
Tweets
-
Pete Alonso hits another homer on day he donates his HR Derby winnings to two charities https://t.co/8vxXNPOQTGBlogger / Podcaster
-
More home run history for the Twins https://t.co/zUWR33VJJqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil doesn't need a puppy he needs a bunch of good baseball players around himSuper Fan
-
A day filled with puppy love for Jeff McNeil https://t.co/YFNImyJJzJBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are reportedly "definitely" trading Noah Syndergaard by the trade deadline: https://t.co/yJkH0W40i4TV / Radio Network
-
man in the bar: i’m an air traffic controller for kennedy me: excellent! can you make sure my flight to pittsburgh next weekend takes off with enough time to make it to the mets game?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets