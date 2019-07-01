New York Mets

Mets Merized

Morning Briefing: Noah Syndergaard Rumors Ramp Up Ahead of Deadline

by: Marissa Mets Merized Online 4m

Good morning Mets fans!Friday, the Mets defeated the Pirates 6-3. In possibly his last start as a Met, Zack Wheeler went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits and collected seven

Tweets