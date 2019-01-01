New York Mets

Bleacher Report
45238422_thumbnail

MLB Rumors: Trade Buzz on Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and More

by: John Healy Bleacher Report 20s

It is still the calm before the storm ahead of MLB 's July 31 trade deadline. As of Friday night, no major deals had been struck, but the rumor mill continued to swirl as teams feel out the trade market...

Tweets