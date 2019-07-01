New York Mets

Mack's Mets
45238507_thumbnail

Reese Kaplan -- Amed's Future in CF? Not Just Yet...

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 9m

Early in 2017 MLB announced that the Mets’ Amed Rosario was its 5 th ranked prospect in all of baseball.   They raved over his speed ...

Tweets