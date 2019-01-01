New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Corey Oswalt Tosses Five Scoreless For Syracuse

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 8m

Syracuse (52-52) 8, Toledo (46-58) 4  Box ScoreAaron Altherr CF: 3-for-4, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI, .274/.384/.565Travis Taijeron 1B: 2-for-3, R, 2B, HR, RBI, BB, K, .239/.367/.571Dilson He

Tweets