Mets Minors Recap: Andres Gimenez Continues Strong July With Homer

by: Daniel M. Mets Merized Online 6m

Syracuse (52-52) 8, Toledo (46-58) 4  Box ScoreAaron Altherr CF: 3-for-4, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI, .274/.384/.565Travis Taijeron 1B: 2-for-3, R, 2B, HR, RBI, BB, K, .239/.367/.571Dilson He

