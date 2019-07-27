New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gil Must Go: maybe Seaver is better than I thought?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
I mean I could be stubborn and stick to my guns, but at some point I have to give this guy props. It’s late July and he has 15 wins. Wins are wins, and he somehow accumulates them. Gil stayed out of the way for his boy, so Tommy Boy gets a...
Tweets
-
In answer to all your questions about these trade rumors, my feeling is that Brodie is listening to all possibilities.This Thor and Diaz talk is just a fishing expedition. They’re his biggest commodity. My feeling is It won’t happen. Not enough out there to entice Brodie to act.TV / Radio Personality
-
ah, yes, it’s officially that time of year where greek girls everywhere are getting texts like theseBlogger / Podcaster
-
Here's where Seth Lugo ranks among qualified RPs (min. 10.0 IP) for the month of July: FIP: 3rd (1.16) fWAR: T-1st (0.6) K-BB%: 3rd (35.1) WHIP: T-1st (0.38) WPA: 2nd (1.06) *Out of 48 relievers who qualified* #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
We will be giving out the national edition of @savearound books tonight at all gates!Minors
-
RT @NYMbyTheNumbers: From the #Astros: Kyle Tucker, J.B. Bukauskas, Tyler Ivey From the #Braves: Cristian Pache and Ian Anderson From the #Padres: Manny Margot, Luis Patino, Ryan Weathers That’s what I’d want from each for Thor. #Mets #LGM https://t.co/Nc5d14v0goBlogger / Podcaster
-
‘Would Dad Approve?’ Neil Armstrong’s Heirs Divide Over a Lucrative Legacy https://t.co/9VtHVabPRlBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets