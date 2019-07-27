New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Mets are ‘definitely’ trying to deal Noah Syndergaard
by: Ashley Varela — NBC Sports 7m
Syndergaard, Díaz, and Wheeler remain on the chopping block as July’s trade deadline nears.
Tweets
-
RT @PSLToFlushing: Who do you think the #Mets ultimately end up trading?Minors
-
Can Bryce Harper ever live up to that $330 million contract? https://t.co/HozdXkYpFV #PhilliesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Reds and White Sox are surprise entrants into Diaz sweepstakesSeveral teams are showing "heavy" interest in the Mets' Edwin Diaz (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/Of3mHjRroV https://t.co/W3BNPjcafPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Ceetar: Is it possible to enjoy baseball when you're constantly mad at the statline Mets players are putting for other teams in hypothetical futures? Remember how many WS Matt Harvey won after the Mets let him walk to the Yankees? https://t.co/YFYTEpvniQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pete Alonso weighs-in on Jeff McNeil adopting a puppy 🤣🤣🤣 (via @JeffMcNeil805 IG)TV / Radio Network
-
Feel good story of the Mets season?Newest addition to the McNeil family!!! https://t.co/bKEp1DleSGBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets