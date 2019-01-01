New York Mets

Dominic Smith (foot) heads to injured list

by: Matt Kelly MLB: Mets 6m

The Mets placed infielder/outfielder Dominic Smith on the injured list with a stress reaction in his left foot before their game against the Pirates on Saturday. In a corresponding move, the club selected the contract of outfielder Aaron Altherr...

