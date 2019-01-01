New York Mets
Report: Mets could use pieces from Syndergaard trade to get Marcus Stroman
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports
The New York Mets are getting creative in their deadline negotiations. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets have explored a scenario in which they trade pitcher Noah Syndergaard to the San Diego Padres, and use the return from that...
There's "heavy interest" in Edwin Diaz according to this report. #LGM https://t.co/34rB0CJ9M1
The Mets are considering an outside-the-box idea with Syndergaard. #LGM https://t.co/fSzrOPN9Gb
Note, the pregame show tonight is at 630 on @wpix. Jim and I have info for you. Also there will be a puppy.Arrange your weekend plans accordingly. @Jim_Duquette and I have you covered for all this Mets trade deadline intrigue on pre and postgame both today and tomorrow
New Post: Athletics Looking To Add Another Starter, Eyeing Wheeler Among Targets https://t.co/nnkzRgBW9Q #Mets #LGM
MLB trade deadline rumors: Mets could swap out Syndergaard for Stroman in separate trades; Dodgers eye Vazquez https://t.co/kE1lwpOemx
RT @JamesSmyth621: Benintendi's Pesky Pole Homer 87.7 MPH 38-degree Launch Angle 310 feet The MLB BA on those balls is .010
