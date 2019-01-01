New York Mets

Report: Mets considering flipping Thor to Padres, acquiring Stroman

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 4m

The New York Mets are exploring a scenario in which they would trade Noah Syndergaard to the San Diego Padres for a package of prospects that would then be used to net Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays, sources told Ken Rosenthal of The...

