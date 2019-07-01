New York Mets
Brandon Nimmo Doing Baseball Activities, Not Close To Rehab Games
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 3m
Mickey Callaway spoke with the press prior to Saturday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates and said that while Brandon Nimmo is progressing with baseball activities in Port St. Lucie, he i
There's "heavy interest" in Edwin Diaz according to this report. #LGM https://t.co/34rB0CJ9M1Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets are considering an outside-the-box idea with Syndergaard. #LGM https://t.co/fSzrOPN9GbBlogger / Podcaster
Note, the pregame show tonight is at 630 on @wpix. Jim and I have info for you. Also there will be a puppy.Arrange your weekend plans accordingly. @Jim_Duquette and I have you covered for all this Mets trade deadline intrigue on pre and postgame both today and tomorrowBeat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Athletics Looking To Add Another Starter, Eyeing Wheeler Among Targets https://t.co/nnkzRgBW9Q #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
MLB trade deadline rumors: Mets could swap out Syndergaard for Stroman in separate trades; Dodgers eye Vazquez https://t.co/kE1lwpOemxBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JamesSmyth621: Benintendi's Pesky Pole Homer 87.7 MPH 38-degree Launch Angle 310 feet The MLB BA on those balls is .010Beat Writer / Columnist
