New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
7/27/19 Game Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 8m
The trade rumor winds are swirling around the New York Mets (48-55), but the team still has baseball games to play. The Mets picked up their second straight win on Friday night, slugging four homer…
Tweets
-
Duda isn’t repped by CAA, not sure “the Mets” (cough) would be interested.@metspolice You already know @GMBVW is ready to sign him. Doesn't matter about Alonso, the Mets like playing infielders out of position. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yeah, I’m not trading Noah because if I’m the #Mets and I’m serious about any postseason baseball over the next 4 or 5 years, I’d wanna play those playoff games with Jake and Noah. I’ll take my chances with those 2. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @UnitedWeCheers: We’re now on draft and canned at the @SyracuseMets games while supplies last! Hit up The Hops Spot behind section 211 at NBT Bank Stadium. https://t.co/UKRtTNbjVmSuper Fan
-
#Pirates at #Mets, (T.Williams vs S.Matz) 7:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/Xw9YNFRsnM #getreadyMisc
-
The Mets look to make it two in a row against the Pirates at Citi Field. https://t.co/JWNEqaYcteBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ChrisCotillo: David Ortiz released from the hospital, per @MarlyRiveraESPN.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets