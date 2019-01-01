New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
40266513_thumbnail

Reports: Teams have ‘heavy interest’ in Mets’ Edwin Diaz

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 6m

If the New York Mets decide to trade closer Edwin Diaz, they will have plenty of interest. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have received "heavy interest" in Diaz, who they'd trade for the right price. The contending Los Angeles Dodgers...

Tweets