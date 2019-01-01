New York Mets
Reports: Teams have ‘heavy interest’ in Mets’ Edwin Diaz
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 6m
If the New York Mets decide to trade closer Edwin Diaz, they will have plenty of interest. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have received "heavy interest" in Diaz, who they'd trade for the right price. The contending Los Angeles Dodgers...
