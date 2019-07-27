New York Mets

North Jersey
Mets' Dominic Smith heads to 10-day injured list with stress reaction in left foot

by: Justin Toscano, MLB writer North Jersey 8s

Dominic Smith is headed to the injured list after an MRI reveals a stress reaction, which is a precursor to a fracture, in his left foot.

