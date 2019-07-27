New York Mets

Newsday
21984043_thumbnail

Mets outfielder Conforto stays positive despite offensive numbers below his expectations | Newsday

by: Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com July 27, 2019 6:44 PM Newsday 3m

Michael Conforto’s season has been neither good nor bad. It’s been a sprinkling of both, really. A solid — albeit unspectacular — first two months have been overshadowed by a dismal June and a July th

Tweets