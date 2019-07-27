New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets may make Zack Wheeler-Edwin Diaz a deadline package
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 7m
One scenario the Mets are pondering to maximize return is to include Edwin Diaz and Zack Wheeler in the same trade. The Mets continue to mull different permutations as they consider 16 teams serious
Tweets
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: The Mets’ consideration of a deal for Marcus Stroman, in their Noah Syndergaard machinations, is absolutely bizarre. Stroman can impact two pennant races before free agency— and Mets aren’t in a race this year. It would be a waste.Blogger / Podcaster
-
-
🗣️ Bring back the Mercury MetsTV / Radio Network
-
Steven Matz has allowed no hits and faced the minimum through three innings (26 pitches). Josh Bell reached on Todd Frazier's fielding error, but Bryan Reynolds grounded into a double play to erase him. Mets 0, Pirates 0, bottom 3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Through three innings, Steven Matz on pace for a 78-pitch no-hitter.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @vodkasnowflake: Look at the 11 seasons before the Madoff scandal and the 11 seasons since. Just malpractice to let Wilpons continue to own a baseball team. https://t.co/c3yJRFU3VZBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets