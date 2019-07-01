New York Mets

nj.com
45250245_thumbnail

Two Hall of Famers might skip Yankees great Derek Jeter’s induction out of spite - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Hall of Fame players Andre Dawson and Tony Perez, whom Derek Jeter ordered to be fired from their positions with the Miami Marlins when his group took ownership in September 2017, said they probably will skip Jeter's induction at Cooperstown next...

Tweets