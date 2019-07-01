New York Mets
Sherman: Mets Considering Trading Diaz and Wheeler as Package Deal
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 7m
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Mets are considering the idea of potentially trading Zack Wheeler and Edwin Diaz in the same deal in order to maximize the potential return.T
Nice job by the Mets’ new #2 Starter Matz.Blogger / Podcaster
The #Mets have a 2.62 staff ERA since the All-Star Game, the best mark in the National League. I can’t for the life of me figure out how they’re winning baseball games consistently right now.Blogger / Podcaster
Who was tonight's player of the game? Expecting this to be unanimous. #GENYPollsBlogger / Podcaster
Steven Matz’s final line tonight: 9 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K, 99 pitches Matz throws his first career CG shutout tonight. It was a Matzterful performance 💯 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets improve to 9-5 and have won 4 of their first 5 series since the All-Star Game.since the All-Star Game. Tonight was their second shutout in their last 3 games.Blogger / Podcaster
Great job on the Mercury Mets stuff tonight @mets.Blogger / Podcaster
