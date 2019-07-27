New York Mets

Newsday
45250909_thumbnail

Mets expect to keep Noah Syndergaard through trade deadline, source says | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 27, 2019 7:55 PM Newsday 5m

When Brodie Van Wagenen last spoke publicly — a half-month ago — about the Mets’ trade-deadline agenda, he said he “would fully expect” Noah Syndergaard and other players under team control beyond thi

Tweets