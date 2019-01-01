New York Mets
Mets’ Jeff McNeil of course ended up adopting the puppy
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 5m
Jeff McNeil and his wife just couldn't say no to a cute puppy. The North Shore Animal League had some adoptable puppies at Citi Field prior to Friday’s New York Mets-Pittsburgh Pirates game. McNeil fell in love with one of the pups and FaceTimed his...
#Mets improve to 9-5 and have won 4 of their first 5 series since the All-Star Game.since the All-Star Game. Tonight was their second shutout in their last 3 games.Blogger / Podcaster
Great job on the Mercury Mets stuff tonight @mets.Blogger / Podcaster
Steven Matz 5-hit shutout. First CG of career. If he can pitch like that, maybe he can be the new No. 2 starters and some others can leave.Beat Writer / Columnist
Meet the Matz! Still #LoveTheMets sometimes. Like the actual people in uniforms playing the games.Blogger / Podcaster
Matz all folks! … PUT IT IN THE BOOKS! Mets 3 Pirates 0.TV / Radio Network
Mets win now 6 under 500 and are 6 games back of that 2nd Wild Card Playoff spot--Complete game shutout for Matz--Beat Writer / Columnist
