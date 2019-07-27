New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steven Matz seals series win with 99-pitch shutout against Pirates
by: Ashley Varela — NBC Sports 1m
Matz needed just 99 pitches to complete his first career complete game shutout, marking the Mets’ first shutout under 100 pitches since 2012.
Tweets
-
RT @timbhealey: Story: The Mets’ rotation right now is full of headline-grabbers, but don’t forget about Steven Matz. https://t.co/2ZGTQimgWzBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SyracuseMets: Big thanks to @The7Line for coming out and cheering us on! The Mets beat the Mud Hens 8-6 and look to go for he series sweep as we wrap up the home stand tomorrow at 1:05. #LetsGO #LGM https://t.co/xbRD3ownqoSuper Fan
-
US swimming's new big star makes more history https://t.co/Ih8Tad7fr0Blogger / Podcaster
-
Story: The Mets’ rotation right now is full of headline-grabbers, but don’t forget about Steven Matz. https://t.co/2ZGTQimgWzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Takeaways from a dominant night for Steven Matz https://t.co/dn7gydKnLwTV / Radio Network
-
RT @metsrewind: A little piece @MetsRewind put together. #LGM #MetsRewindBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets