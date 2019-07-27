New York Mets

USA Today
Matz gets 1st complete game, Mets blank sinking Pirates 3-0

by: @usatoday USA Today 9m

Steven Matz threw an efficient five-hitter for his first complete game in 90 major league starts, and the New York Mets got home runs from Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis in a 3-0 victory over the sinking Pittsburgh Pirates

