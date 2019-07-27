New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matz gets 1st complete game, Mets blank sinking Pirates 3-0
by: @usatoday — USA Today 9m
Steven Matz threw an efficient five-hitter for his first complete game in 90 major league starts, and the New York Mets got home runs from Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis in a 3-0 victory over the sinking Pittsburgh Pirates
Tweets
-
RT @timbhealey: Story: The Mets’ rotation right now is full of headline-grabbers, but don’t forget about Steven Matz. https://t.co/2ZGTQimgWzBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SyracuseMets: Big thanks to @The7Line for coming out and cheering us on! The Mets beat the Mud Hens 8-6 and look to go for he series sweep as we wrap up the home stand tomorrow at 1:05. #LetsGO #LGM https://t.co/xbRD3ownqoSuper Fan
-
US swimming's new big star makes more history https://t.co/Ih8Tad7fr0Blogger / Podcaster
-
Story: The Mets’ rotation right now is full of headline-grabbers, but don’t forget about Steven Matz. https://t.co/2ZGTQimgWzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Takeaways from a dominant night for Steven Matz https://t.co/dn7gydKnLwTV / Radio Network
-
RT @metsrewind: A little piece @MetsRewind put together. #LGM #MetsRewindBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets