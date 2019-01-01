New York Mets

The Score
45253646_thumbnail

Matz throws 1st Mets shutout in under 100 pitches since 2012

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 3m

NEW YORK (AP) Steven Matz threw an efficient five-hitter for his first complete game in 90 major league starts, and the New York Mets got home runs from Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis in a 3-0 victory Saturday night over the sinking Pittsburgh...

Tweets